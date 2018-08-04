‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Releases First TV Spot With New Footage

Dragon Ball Super: Broly TV Commercial with new footage. pic.twitter.com/NtbtlgTHJA — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) August 4, 2018

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is undoubtedly one of the largest anime releases of the year as Dragon Ball fans have been waiting for new Dragon Ball content since Dragon Ball Super officially ended earlier this year.

The newest commercial for the film, as spotted by Twitter user @YonkouProd, reveals a few more precious seconds of footage of the Super Saiyan battle between Goku, Vegeta, and Broly before things likely get crazier.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is set to release this December in Japan and January in the United States. The film is described as such:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”

Dragon Ball Super: Broly, will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and has been confirmed to feature a rebooted take on the famous raging Saiyan Broly. The first trailer for the upcoming film has been released and has received an overwhelming positive response as the first impression of the new Broly battling Goku, Vegeta, and Freeza just built an incredible amount of hype.

If you are interested in the anime series itself, Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.