‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Announces Raditz’s Return

Dragon Ball fans are in for a big treat this winter. At long last, Son Goku will make a comeback with Dragon Ball Super‘s first feature film. Now, audiences have learned a few more fighters will be joining the movie, and one of them hasn’t been seen for quite some time.

So, if you are ready to reunite with Goku’s older brother, then Raditz is ready to take you on.

Recently, the team behind Dragon Ball Super: Broly confirmed Raditz will star in the much-anticipated film. The character will show up on Planet Vegeta as the movie will details the lead-up to the Saiyan race’s destruction. As such, Raditz will be shown as a child, and designs for the fighter were released during an anniversary stream for Super Dragon Ball Heroes.

As you can see above, the designs shown were simple and show Raditz’s love of all things tech. Even as a kid, the Saiyan can be found wearing a Power Scouter, and his Saiyan armor looks plenty pristine. With his tail wrapped around his waist, Raditz looks ready to battle, and his thick hair proves Goku’s bloodline was gifted in that respect.

So far, there is no word on how Raditz will factor into the film exactly, but fans are happy to see the fighter make a return. After all, Dragon Ball Super: Broly will visit Goku during his childhood on Planet Vegeta as Kakarot. This timeline would mean Raditz was alive already, so fans will get to see what the power-hungry Saiyan is up to. In fact, it seems audiences will finally see what Raditz was doing when Freeza destroyed Planet Vegeta, leaving him and the other surviving Saiyans to work under Freeza moving forward.

Funimation will bring Dragon Ball Super: Broly to theaters in the United States on January 16th as well, and fans of the English dub are just waiting to find out which theaters the film will release in. You can read its synopsis below:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”