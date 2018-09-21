‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Announces U.S. Release Date

It looks like Broly is ready for his close-up. After some years in hiding, the bulky Saiyan is prepared to make a comeback in Dragon Ball Super: Broly, and it sounds like the official release date for the film as gone live. So, all you U.S. fans better get our your schedule.

Why? Well, Dragon Ball Super: Broly will officially be hitting theaters in America on January 16, 2019.

“We’re thrilled to finally share the official opening date of ‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ with fans since first announcing the acquisition in July, ” Gen Fukunaga, CEO and President of Funimation, said in a recent statement.

“From its updated art style to the assembly of canon characters new and old, ‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ is sure to please fans. Creator Akira Toriyama’s imagination and masterful storytelling truly shine through in this exciting new movie.”

Before the film goes live all around the U.S., it will first move into theaters in Japan. The film is slated to go live abroad on December 14, and the movie will enjoy its world premiere a day earlier. Los Angeles will host the world premiere on December 13 at the TCL Chinese Theater where celebrity guests, voice actors, and industry executives will gather to celebrate all things Saiyan.

Are you excited for this big dub comeback? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime! And, if you want to know more about the big movie, you can check out Dragon Ball Super: Broly‘s synopsis below:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before.

The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”