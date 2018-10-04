Internet Reacts To ‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’s New Trailer

It looks like New York Comic Con is making good on more genres than just superheroes! The annual event just kicked off for the weekend, bringing fans from across the country up north to celebrate all things geek. Now, the new trailer for Dragon Ball Super: Broly has surfaced, and it has got fans on social media fired up.

As you can see above, the new trailer for the anime feature dropped earlier today. The clip surfaced following reports that Toei Animation would share a second trailer for Dragon Ball Super: Broly at NYCC. It didn’t take long for the reel to spread across the Internet, and fans have a lot to say about the clip.

All you have to do is check out the slides below for a taste of the fandom’s reaction. While netizens have been wary about Broly’s canon debut in the franchise, this new trailer has given hope that the character will develop a complex motive this time around. In the past, Broly held a grudge against Goku because the kid cried a lot as a baby; Now, it looks like the villain will have a more complicated reason to hate Saiyans, and Vegeta’s royal heritage will surely play into it.

For now, this trailer gives fans their best look at how the Saiyan race operated before Freeza destroyed Planet Vegeta and its inhabitants. The backstory will be explained in full when Dragon Ball Super: Broly hits theaters later this year, and if this new reel says anything, it is that this impending feature will be a must-see event.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is set to officially launch in Japan this December. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th as well, and you can check out its synopsis below:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”

