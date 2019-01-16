‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Star Teases Audience Reactions to Broly

Dragon Ball fans everywhere will soon get their chance to see the new version of Broly introduced in Dragon Ball Super: Broly, which is something they have been anxious about ever since it was announced the famous foe would be introduced into the Dragon Ball timeline officially.

Vic Mignogna, English voice actor for Broly, teases that audiences will love the fact the new Broly has depth, and he should know better than anyone about the nuances of Broly’s character.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Speaking with ComicBook.com, Mignogna mentions that he “…think[s] anyone appreciates having more backstory and more information about why somebody is the way they are.” Though nothing beats actually seeing it play out, “It’s nowhere near as compelling as an actual story about why.”

The film sees a new version of Broly, with an altered origin story that will play around with the way the character was seen in previous appearances. Expect a much more layered take than before as Mignogna “…think[s] the character of Broly is much more sympathetic” and that fans “are going to walk away thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, I can’t believe I really feel for this guy!’ I love that.”

As for how Mignogna reacted to having a new version of Broly, “I think most voice actors really appreciate the chance to bring more depth to a character.” So now that the new Broly has the original Broly’s approval, the hype for the film will continue to build.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now out in theaters in Japan. Funimation will be bringing the film to the United States on January 16, and tickets for the film are now on sale. You can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review of the film here, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly is described as such:

“A planet destroyed, a powerful race reduced to nothing. After the devastation of Planet Vegeta, three Saiyans were scattered among the stars, destined for different fates. While two found a home on Earth, the third was raised with a burning desire for vengeance and developed an unbelievable power. And the time for revenge has come. Destinies collide in a battle that will shake the universe to its very core! Goku is back to training hard so he can face the most powerful foes the universes have to offer, and Vegeta is keeping up right beside him. But when they suddenly find themselves against an unknown Saiyan, they discover a terrible, destructive force. Locked into battle with the formidable Broly, Goku and Vegeta face their most dangerous opponent yet!”