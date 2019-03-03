‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Japan Blu-ray, DVD Release Surprises Fans

Dragon Ball Super: Broly has conquered the box office and will be taking over a shelf near you soon. The animated blockbuster will hit home video this year, but fans are feeling a bit confused about its Japanese release.

Recently, reports surfaced on social media about the Dragon Ball film’s release abroad. According to Amazon Japan and Toei Japan, the film will hit home video in June… just under a month after it goes live in the United States.

Confused? Well, you are not the only one.

For those unaware of how anime releases work, Japan gets first dibs at titles when it comes to theatrical releases and home video. For instance, take Dragon Ball Super: Broly; The film hit Japanese theaters in December 2018 before fans in the United States could see it in January 2019. This is par for the course, so fans are confused as to why the Japanese Blu-ray and DVD bundles are not going live until June 5.

After all, Funimation will be releasing Dragon Ball Super: Broly in the United States on April 16. The Blu-ray, DVD bundles can be pre-ordered now via Funimation Shop for just over $26. The bundle will come with a color standee of Goku or Vegeta, and this might just explain the time difference.

Even though Japan’s release will take longer, it is said to come with more things. For instance, the bundles will include a 60-page art book by art director Naohiro Shintani, so die-hard fans might want to invest in an imported disc if they can find the zeni for it.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out now. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

