‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Breaks Another Franchise Box Office Record

Dragon Ball Super: Broly has felt like the biggest film in the franchise to date, and fans responded by showing the biggest amount of support for the film ever since it released in Japan.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly has done so well, in fact, that the film has broken another box office record for the franchise. Earning over 2 billion yen in just 11 days, it’s now the fastest film in the series to accomplish such a feat.

The latest box office numbers in Japan have confirmed that while the film is no longer in the top spot, coming in second to the recent release of Wreck-It Ralph 2: Ralph Breaks the Internet, Dragon Ball Super: Broly has sold 1,576,183 tickets over the course of 11 days. Meaning that the film has earned 2,037,801,100 yen (about $18.1 million USD) by its second weekend.

This is the fastest film in the franchise to reach 2 billion yen, and it’s not hard to see why. The debut weekend for the film was the biggest in franchise history as well, earning 1.5 billion yen (about $9.3 million USD) over its first three days sitting at the top of the Japanese box office.

Series creator Akira Toriyama recently commented on the film’s success, noting how happy he was that it was well-received by fans, “”The character Broly has apparently been popular since way back when, so if the movie weren’t well-received now, it would’ve been because the story I wrote was no good, so I’m a bit relieved. Even so, as I think those of you who’ve seen it already know, those battle scenes done by Toei Animation were amazing. For someone like me, just watching it was exhausting.”

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now currently playing in Japan. Funimation will be bringing the film to various theaters in the United States on January 16, and tickets for the film are now on sale. You can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review of the film here.

“A planet destroyed, a powerful race reduced to nothing. After the devastation of Planet Vegeta, three Saiyans were scattered among the stars, destined for different fates. While two found a home on Earth, the third was raised with a burning desire for vengeance and developed an unbelievable power. And the time for revenge has come. Destinies collide in a battle that will shake the universe to its very core! Goku is back to training hard so he can face the most powerful foes the universes have to offer, and Vegeta is keeping up right beside him. But when they suddenly find themselves against an unknown Saiyan, they discover a terrible, destructive force. Locked into battle with the formidable Broly, Goku and Vegeta face their most dangerous opponent yet!”

