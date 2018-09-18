‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Crew Breaks Down its Big CG Scenes

Although the CG battles seen in the last Dragon Ball film, Resurrection of F, have been a divisive point among fans of the series, they are set to return in the next film Dragon Ball Super: Broly.

In a recent interview with CG Producer Yuuji Yoko’o, CG Director Kai Makino, and CG Line Producer Takuya Fukunaga (with translations provided by Todd Blankenship on Twitter), there’s a drive to make the CG battles in the film better than ever.

For those worried about whether or not the CG models would blend well enough with the traditional 2D animation, the interview states that they have been looked over many times by character designer Naohiro Shintani, and even monitored by series creator Akira Toriyama himself (which is a first for the franchise).

Director Tatsuya Nagamine wanted the producers to take full advantage of CG for the film’s battles because the film will take place in multiple locations. There’s even one setting that could only be realized in CG animation (which is being touted as the film’s standout sequence). Each transformation has its own character model, with Broly receiving many for his incremental transformations throughout the film. Not to mention the many battle damaged models needed to be made, too.

With the CG this time around, Nagamine gave the CG artists freedom in how they will portray the characters and they didn’t feel confined by following the way characters looked in the previous films. There will be traditionally animated sequences in between these moments of CG, but there was a major effort in trying to keep up the pace of the CG animated battles with the 2D ones.

Those fans who were worried about seeing CG animation in the first trailer for the film can now rest easy knowing that the film is trying to top everything that’s come before. It will surely be a feast for the eyes.

Fans will soon see how the CG battles fare when Dragon Ball Super: Broly opens in Japan this December. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States in January as well, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly is described as such:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before.

The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”