Inuyasha’s Strange “Cousin” Has Been Confirmed For a Comeback

Inuyasha shocked the anime world not just thanks to the story of its titular demon and the teenager Kagome, but thanks to making a surprise return to the small screen via Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon. On top of this universe making a comeback, Inuyasha creator Rumiko Takahashi has returned with a brand new anime series, Mao, placing a spin on the idea of a supernatural protagonist and a young girl fighting monsters. Alongside these two action-packed franchises, Takahashi has a “black sheep” of her works that has had a surprisingly long run, with a new season confirmed for a story that is far different from the likes of the two white-haired protagonists.

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Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Takahashi’s Hyakusho Kizoku, aka Peasant Aristocrat, had been renewed for a fourth season, with production currently underway. For those who don’t know, this hilarious anime is actually based on the real-life events that took place in Takahashi’s life. Specifically, Rumiko spent time working in agriculture in Hokkaido before entering the manga world, and rather than simply portraying herself in a mundane environment, the anime focuses on a glasses-wearing cow as the adaptation follows the seven-year period. As of the writing of this article, the original manga has over five million copies in circulation, proving that Peasant Aristocrat has found its fanbase.

Where To Watch This Farming Adventure

Unfortunately, watching this series in the United States is difficult, as Western streaming services have yet to add the hilarious anime to their roster. While it is available to stream in some countries, such as Japan, the cow-themed comedy does not have any plans to make its way to North America as of the writing of this article. With so many anime eventually finding their way to the West, it might only be a matter of time before we see this unique aristocrat hitting a streaming service in our neck of the woods.

As for the other projects that Rumiko Takahashi has going, Mao’s first anime season has only begun, but there is the possibility that it could run for some time. With the manga first releasing in 2019, Takahashi has continued penning new chapters ever since and has yet to confirm if an ending is on its way. Considering the lengthy run of both Inuyasha and Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, it would make sense if Mao had just as long a run when you consider the passionate fanbase of Rumiko’s works.

To date, the universe introduced via Inuyasha and Kagome has not hinted at a return, with Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon ending both its manga and anime series. Ending on a fairly conclusive note, it will be interesting to see if any potential sequels emerge in the future and what sort of tone they might have in comparison to its predecessors. Considering Yashahime arrived decades following the first series, we might be waiting some time if it ever is made a reality.

What do you think of Rumiko Takahashi’s strangest anime adaptation returning for one more season? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

Via Oricon