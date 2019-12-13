Dragon Ball Super Reveals Stunning Cheelai Figure

Dragon Ball Super: Broly didn’t just bring the Legendary Super Saiyan into the franchise’s continuity proper, it also introduced a few new characters into the series that will surely reappear at some point down the road. One of these newcomers comes in the form of Cheelai, a former soldier of the Frieza Force who finds herself somewhat infatuated with Broly. With the finale of the recently released film, Cheelai saved Broly’s life from a devastating attack launched by Gogeta and decided to spend her days on Broly’s home planet with him. Now, a brand new figure honors one of the newest characters of the Dragon Ball franchise!

V Jump shared the latest look at the Cheelai action figure on their Official Twitter Account, showing off the posability of this latest entry into the Dragon Ball series who will surely return to the series whenever the Legendary Super Saiyan makes his grand return to fight against Goku as either a friend or foe:

Unlike the recently introduced characters of Kale and Caulifla, Cheelai isn’t as much of a warrior hersel, not having the ability to transform herself into a Super Saiyan or blow up a planet with the flick of her wrist. Instead, Cheelai gives us a sense of humor and wit that is unique to the series, skirting the line between hero and villain during her appearances as a member of Frieza’s army.

Broly has yet to be slated to return to the series, though fans are crossing their fingers that the upcoming Jump Festa event will reveal new details about the return of both Broly and the Dragon Ball Super anime. Whether the return of the anime season will be announced or another feature length animated movie is still anyone’s guess, though hungry fans are hoping for both!

