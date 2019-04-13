‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Special Edition Art Highlights Broly, Cheelai Romance

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is just days away from its home video release on Blu-ray and DVD, and that means fans will be able to pour through the film all over again in order to catch all the details they might have missed out on the first time. One aspect fans can’t wait to experience again was definitely the budding friendship/relationship between Broly and new character Cheelai. It seems Toei Animation is aware of fan fondness for this as well.

The special edition of the home video release in Japan includes a special new piece of art from Naohiro Shintani which depicts what happens shortly before (or after?) Goku arrives on Vampa as Broly, Cheelai, and Lemo pose for an adorable picture.

Amazon JP’s listing shows some more Shintani art from the special edition https://t.co/6BdkNDizjM pic.twitter.com/5RzP1Awcpo — Ajay (@AnimeAjay) April 11, 2019

In this new art, Cheelai pulls Broly in for a photo as they take on her now famous “ok” hand signal and Lemo is putting some bunny ears behind Cheelai’s head. The extra bit of detail here hilariously includes Broly’s beast friend Bah (who’s ear he now keeps around his waist) and even a tiny shot of Goku flying toward their location on Vampa to leave them supplies.

Cheelai and Broly’s closeness became one of the focal points of fan discussions after the film released. Their friendship became one of the key elements of the film’s climax, and some fans are believing that this is the beginning of something more between the two of them. Either way, fans are hoping they will see more of Broly and Cheelai soon when (or if) the anime ever returns. Broly was kept alive for a reason, right?

Fans will be able to see more of Cheelai and Broly soon as Dragon Ball Super: Broly releases on Blu-ray and DVD in the United States on April 16. Opening in Japan last December, Funimation officially brought Dragon Ball Super: Broly to the United States on January 16, and the film has earned more that $100 million dollars worldwide.

You can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review of the film here, and the film is described as such, “A planet destroyed, a powerful race reduced to nothing. After the devastation of Planet Vegeta, three Saiyans were scattered among the stars, destined for different fates. While two found a home on Earth, the third was raised with a burning desire for vengeance and developed an unbelievable power. And the time for revenge has come. Destinies collide in a battle that will shake the universe to its very core! Goku is back to training hard so he can face the most powerful foes the universes have to offer, and Vegeta is keeping up right beside him. But when they suddenly find themselves against an unknown Saiyan, they discover a terrible, destructive force. Locked into battle with the formidable Broly, Goku and Vegeta face their most dangerous opponent yet!”

