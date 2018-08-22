‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Will Bring Back A Classic Theme Song

The beloved theme song “Cha-La Head Cha-La” has been confirmed for Dragon Ball Super: Broly, with an all new arrangement.

The news broke on Twitter on Monday, where Todd Blankenship translated a tweet by singer Ayumu Yahaba. Yahaba has reportedly collaborated with several other acts to create a whole new version of the old Dragon Ball Z theme.

“I sung the chorus for the DBS: Broly theme, Cha-La Head Cha-La,” read Blankenship’s translation of Yahaba’s tweet. “Me, Daisuke Itō and KOTETSU participated as the band HamojiN! It’s an instrumental arrangement, so while it’s just the chorus, it should still stand out. Of course the music is by Norihito Sumitomo.”

“Cha-La Head-Cha-La” played at the beginning of the first 199 episodes of Dragon Ball Z. It also played in the opening credits of the first nine movies in the franchise, making it ubiquitous to fans who grew up on the show. The song is already legendary to anime fans — having been re-recorded, remixed and of course included in countless memes.

Now, it will be updated yet again for Dragon Ball Super: Broly. It is clear that the reboot series acknowledged fans’ love for the old theme. In fact, the most recent English dubbed episode of Dragon Ball Super to air on Toonami featured Goku’s own rendition of the song.

The return of the classic theme is just one more amazing promise for the team behind Dragon Ball Super: Broly to live up to. The movie has generated a whole lot of hype, especially thanks to Dragon Ball‘s original creator, Akira Toriyama. The artist explained that he drew and designed Broly back in the early 1990s, but he never handled the character in a story before.

Since Broly remains one of the most beloved villains among Dragon Ball fans, Toriyama decided to build the movie around him. Canonizing the Legendary Super Saiyan is just the tip of the ice berg for this film, however. Production staff have referred to it as a “grand space opera,” incorporating Freeza and his empire as well as Broly and Paragus’ plot.

On top of that, the film will reportedly extend past its original 90 minute run-time, making more space for the action. The story is heavily mired in secrecy, and there is no telling how the inclusion of Beerus, Whis and forms like Super Saiyan Blue and beyond will add to the drama.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly hits theaters in Japan on Dec. 14. It is expected in the United States sometime in January of 2019, though the exact date has not been set yet.