Did The ‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Cast Drop A Big Broly Spoiler?

Dragon Ball Super shutdown Madison Square Garden during New York Comic-Con, as fans gathered to celebrate the upcoming release of Dragon Ball Super: Broly! The panel for the Dragon Ball Super movie brought together both the English and Japanese voice actors from the franchise, along with some new additions, like the English voice of Broly, Vic Mignogna!

However, during the onstage banter between Mignogna and the English voice of Vegeta, Christopher Sabat, we may have gotten a massive SPOILER that now has fans freaking out! Read below for the details – but only if you want to know!

Here’s the exchange that took place between Mignogna and Sabat, in a moment of loose banter on stage:

Vic Mignogna: (intimidating Broly voice to crowd) “You’re gonna die…and so are some other people” (turns head towards Sean and Sabat)

Christopher Sabat: (sneers)(points at actor mockingly) “Uh, YOU’RE gonna die, my friend.” (small chuckle)

Vic Mignogna: (Interrupting Sabat when he says ‘die’) “Oh thank you, Okay, uh, heh… What has to happen has to happen…” (quickly moves on)

It seems as though in that moment, Sabat (in his trademark manic intensity) may have just revealed that Dragon Ball Super: Broly ends with Broly’s death!

On the one hand, this is maybe not that big of a spoiler: the original Dragon Ball Z: Broly movie ends with Vegeta donating his energy to Goku, and Goku literally super-punching Broly to death. It stands to reason that Dragon Ball Super: Broly could follow a very similar path (only with Goku and Vegeta “sharing energy” by fusing into Gogeta).

On the other hand: this is potentially a massive spoiler for any Dragon Ball fan who never encountered the first Broly movie; any fan who wanted to remain as in the dark as possible; or any fan who speculated or hoped that Dragon Ball Super: Broly would somehow redeem Broly (like so many other Dragon Ball villains before him), and maybe make him a much bigger figure in the series, going forward. The thought of all this Broly redesign and origin story retconning being for a one-off villain seems like a waste.

Of course, Broly didn’t stay dead after Goku’s fatal punch: he was resurrected and then cloned, appearing in two additional Dragon Ball Z movies. So, even Goku/Vegeta/Gogeta does take out Broly in this film, there’s no reason to believe he couldn’t come back to the series any number of ways, later.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly will hit Japanese theaters in December, and is expected to arrive in the U.S. around mid-January 2019. Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. ET. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete and available to stream on Funimation, VRV and Crunchyroll.