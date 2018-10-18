‘Dragon Ball’ Promo Gives Broly Controversial Makeover

Dragon Ball Super is eager to bring fans back to its high-octane world, and the franchise will open up its doors this winter. Son Goku will return to the screen in Dragon Ball Super: Broly, a film featuring the fighter’s newly canon nemesis. So far, the love for Broly has been big, but that all could turn if a certain makeover comes for the character.

After all, fans expect Broly to look a certain way, and the Saiyan did not live up to those expectations as of late.

Over on Twitter, images of Broly began circulating from a recent promo, and they are fueling some serious anger. As you can see, the fighter is shown in his powered-up form, but Broly doesn’t look quite right.

For fans, this promo art of Broly should remind them of Dragon Ball Super‘s old day. The artwork used to bring the Saiyan out is based on the work Todayoshi Yamamuro began in the TV series. The fighter has all the telltale signs of the aesthetic, and they are hard to miss. After all, Broly’s neck is almost impossibly thick here, and his rippling muscles have enough highlights to make any beauty guru fall in love.

This promo clearly differs from the flatter style which Naohiro Shintani is bringing to the Dragon Ball Super film. The art supervisor will give Dragon Ball Super a massive makeover when the feature drops, and fans have reacted positively to the change. As such, seeing Broly in this outdated style has got some fans worried, but they don’t need to fret for long. It turns out this promo isn’t related to the actual Dragon Ball anime. This artwork was released to promote the Dragon Ball Heroes franchise overseas, so audiences can breathe a sigh of relief… for now.

Funimation will bring Dragon Ball Super: Broly to theaters in the United States on January 16th as well, and fans of the English dub are just waiting to find out which theaters the film will release in. You can read its synopsis below:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”