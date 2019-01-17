‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Ending Teases Next Steps For Goku, Broly

Dragon Ball Super: Broly has made its way to U.S. theaters at long last. The feature has brought Son Goku back into the ring to fight Broly, but the two Saiyans won’t always be at each others’ throats… not if the film’s ending has anything to say.

Warning! There are major spoilers for Dragon Ball Super: Broly below! Please proceed with caution!

For those who’ve seen Dragon Ball Super: Broly, they will know the movie ends on an unexpected note. Goku and Vegeta are pitted against Broly as expected, but the two heroes have more trouble than expected. Broly’s overwhelming power forces the pair to to the Fusion Dance, turning them into Gogeta for the very first time in the canon. The combination allows Gogeta to push back on Broly, but their battle is never settled for real since the latter is whisked away to a different planet mid-fight by Shenron.

When the film ends, Broly is found again on the old planet he grew up on. He is joined by Cheelai and Lemo, the former Freeza Force fighters who aided him against Paragus. Goku shows up on the planet, but it isn’t to fight. This time around the hero wants to play nice, and it teases where the pair will go next.

In the past, Broly and Goku never got along; In fact, to say the pair fought a lot would be putting it lightly. Broly has an irrational hatred for Goku, but that has all changed. While the new Saiyan is wary of Goku for sure, the ending sees the two men level with one another; Broly has power so immense that even Goku is impressed, and Goku has a trump card that Broly couldn’t overcome. With Goku having more combat experience, Broly leaves off the film perhaps viewing Goku as a potential mentor, and the hero doesn’t dissuade such a view. In fact, Goku goes so far as to tell Broly to call him Kakarot, and the touching moment has fans looking forward to seeing the pair team up for battle rather than fight agianst one another.

So, where would you like to see these two go next…?

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now out in theaters in Japan and the U.S. You can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review of the film here. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.