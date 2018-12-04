‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Announces New English Dub Cast

Dragon Ball Super is ready to make a big comeback, and the anime isn’t take the return slow. In a few weeks, Son Goku will visit fans in a new movie when it hits Japan, and Funimation has confirmed its new English dub cast members for the feature.

Taking to Twitter, Funimation revealed its new voice actors for Dragon Ball Super: Broly. The group will be joining franchise stars such as Sean Schemmel (Goku) and Christopher Sabat (Vegeta), and you can check out the full list below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Emily Neves as Gine

Erica Lindbeck as Cheelai

Bruce Carey as Lemo

Veronica Taylor as Berryblue

Sonny Franks as Kikono

The new actor will help round out the main cast of Dragon Ball Super: Broly. These five characters are new ones who will make their first-ever anime debut in the film, and returning characters will have their voice actors brought back.

After all, Broly isn’t a stranger to the Dragon Ball franchise, and Funimation will be bringing his voice actor back for this film. Reports confirmed Vic Mignogna will reprise his role as Broly in Dragon Ball Super: Broly, and Dameon Clarke will oversee Paragus. Sonny Strait will play Bardock, bringing the full cast for the film around.

🔥ANNOUNCEMENT TIME 🔥The EPIC English dub cast of #DBSuperBroly!!! Many returning faces + 5 new characters making their animated debut: Gine, Goku’s mother – @EmilyNeves

Cheelai – @ericalindbeck

Lemo – Bruce Carey

Kikono – Sonny Franks

Berryblue – @TheVeronicaT pic.twitter.com/v8mIJs9l23 — Funimation (@FUNimation) December 4, 2018

Are you ready to see Dragon Ball‘s next film in theaters…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially releases in Japan this December, so fans will get to see more of Super Saiyan Blue Goku in action soon enough. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.