‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Reveals Original Failed Fusion Designs

Dragon Ball Super: Broly shook the series canon by introducing previously non-canon elements into the official series, and one of the most popular inclusions was without a doubt the fan-favorite fusion Gogeta. But as fans saw in the film, Gogeta wasn’t the only fusion officially brought into the series. Goku and Vegeta’s failed attempts to fuse resulted in two versions of the hilarious “Veku,” and now fans have gotten another look at these two failures.

As shared by @AnimeAjay on Twitter, the official novelization for the film shares character designer Naohiro Shintani’s original designs for these failed fusions. You can check them out below.

In the Broly novelisation, we get a look at Shintani’s designs for the failed fusions. The scene in the film is more or less 100% on-model. pic.twitter.com/PtuCBCTgwj — Ajay (@AnimeAjay) March 28, 2019

These original designs from Shintani are essentially one-for-one with the final designs used in the film, and thus proves how strong of a vision Shintani had for the new designs in the movie. Shintani’s work is part of the reasons fans reacted so well to the film, and his work was so well received fans are hoping that his designs will be used if the anime series ever returns in full.

These two failed fusions appear in the film during a pretty hilarious moment in the midst of the fierce battle with Broly. When Goku and Vegeta’s Super Saiyan Blue forms aren’t strong enough to take him down, the two of them run to Piccolo and practice the Fusion Dance technique. But even after learning how the dance works, the two of them fail to perfectly match each other’s poses twice. This results in the hilarious appearances of the skinny and plump versions of “Veku,” and thus had to wait 30 mins each before the official unveiling of the successful Gogeta.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly releases on Blu-ray and DVD in the United States on April 16. Opening in Japan last December, Funimation officially brought Dragon Ball Super: Broly to the United States on January 16, and the film has earned more that $100 million dollars worldwide.

You can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review of the film here. The film is described as such, “A planet destroyed, a powerful race reduced to nothing. After the devastation of Planet Vegeta, three Saiyans were scattered among the stars, destined for different fates. While two found a home on Earth, the third was raised with a burning desire for vengeance and developed an unbelievable power. And the time for revenge has come. Destinies collide in a battle that will shake the universe to its very core! Goku is back to training hard so he can face the most powerful foes the universes have to offer, and Vegeta is keeping up right beside him. But when they suddenly find themselves against an unknown Saiyan, they discover a terrible, destructive force. Locked into battle with the formidable Broly, Goku and Vegeta face their most dangerous opponent yet!”

