‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Final Trailer Has Fans Hyped

Dragon Ball Super: Broly‘s final trailer is a gorgeous extravaganza of action epicness, which makes it clear, beyond any shadow of a doubt, just what kind of Saiyan powerhouse this new canonized version of Broly will be!

Needless to say, fans are hyped AF after seeing Dragon Ball Super: Broly in its most complete form yet, with some of the biggest action sequences and fights we’ve ever seen from the franchise. If you want to know every story detail, character design, and fight sequence that fans are currently buzzing about, just scroll below and read the reactions to the final trailer!

The G.O.A.T.

after Dragon Ball Super Broly movie drops I DONT WANT TO HEAR ANY OTHER TRASH ANIME IS EVEN CLOSE TO THE DRAGON BALL FRANCHISE. — Nikola Tesla (@KikeIsGuap) November 8, 2018



According to this fan, this Dragon Ball Super: Broly final trailer isn’t just a spectacle…

…It’s confirmation that Dragon Ball has become the undisputed king of anime!

Give It To My Eyeballs Now

LIKE WHO ISN’T EXCITED FOR THIS MOVIE! I REALLY WANT TO SEE DRAGONBALL SUPER BROLY MOVIE ASAP LIKE PLZ SOMEONE TAKE ME AND LETS ANIME OUT MAN!!!! pic.twitter.com/GSIPUhOE6c — Fox_Justin Wong (@JWonggg) November 8, 2018



Well, if nothing else, this final Dragon Ball Super: Broly trailer has done it’s job.

Fans definitely want to see the movie now; and we do mean like right now! Going to be a long wait for December (Japan premiere) and January (US premiere).

#ThatsMyBroly

This Broly trailer gets me more hype for the movie, Broly bout the only reason I even paid Dragon Ball super attention again — Dredgen X (@DredgenRyx) November 8, 2018



The powers that be behind Dragon Ball clearly knew what move to make with this film.

The love of Broly within the fandom is too real – and this new movie version of Broly is quickly winning over the longtime fans.

Decisions, Decisions…

My hands are itchy, I want to watch the latest DragonBall super: Broly movie trailer but don’t wanna spoil it. — ☯️ (@ImperfectMyth) November 8, 2018



Some fans are feeling the pain of serious indecision right now.

They want to see the awesomeness of the trailer, but want to go into the film as unpsoiled as possible. What would you do?

Any Way to Watch

Dragon Ball Super: BROLY trailer 3 dropped. Blessed. If I can’t see the movie….someone send snaps of it and i’ll watch. Or just send snaps of the part I really wanted to see. — ZephyrXBL (@ZephyrsXBL) November 8, 2018



This fan doesn’t know if he’ll be able to actually see the movie, but would take any pieces of it he can get.

Not worry: it’s getting a major international release, if you didn’t know.

Big Mouth Broly

I love the use of the huge ass scream mouth here. Shit like this has inspired me in certain stuff I’ve sketched(following images) #Dragonballsuper #Broly #DragonBallSuperBroly pic.twitter.com/pruax5Ux6X — veemo (@rad_mamma_jamma) November 8, 2018

At lease we know all the screaming in this trailer won’t just be for show…

Wishful Fight Thinking

It never takes long for a new Dragon Ball transformation, power, or character to be introduced, before fans start re-debating the power level rankings and character match-ups.

Naturally, given where Dragon Ball Super is currently, Jiren vs. Broly would be the natural first battle of discussion!

What did you think of Dragon Ball Super: Broly‘s final trailer – and Broly’s massive power? Let us know in the comments!

Dragon Ball Super: Broly will hit Japanese theaters in December, and is expected to arrive in the U.S. around mid-January 2019. Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. ET. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete and available to stream on Funimation, VRV and Crunchyroll.