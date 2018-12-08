‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ TV Spot Highlights Freeza

A new TV spot for the upcoming anime film Dragon Ball Super: Broly focuses on the one and only Freeza and his sinister smile.

The extremely brief clip is basically just a tease for the upcoming film. While it’s officially unknown what role Freeza will play in the film, viewer reports combined with speculation basically place the character as playing his own part in the Planet Vegeta fallout when Broly comes and fights Goku and Vegeta. We won’t have too long to wait, thankfully, as the film opens in Japan on December 14th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the new TV spot below:

Here’s how Funimation describes the film:

“A planet destroyed, a powerful race reduced to nothing. After the devastation of Planet Vegeta, three Saiyans were scattered among the stars, destined for different fates. While two found a home on Earth, the third was raised with a burning desire for vengeance and developed an unbelievable power. And the time for revenge has come. Destinies collide in a battle that will shake the universe to its very core!

Goku is back to training hard so he can face the most powerful foes the universes have to offer, and Vegeta is keeping up right beside him. But when they suddenly find themselves against an unknown Saiyan, they discover a terrible, destructive force.”

Of note here is the lack of direct Freeza mention, but that “vengeance” Broly desires would likely be directed at the person responsible for the destruction of the Saiyan homeworld, right?

Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially releases in Japan this December, so fans will get to see more of Freeza soon enough. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.