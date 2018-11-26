‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Promo Shares New Details About Goku’s Mom

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is making some huge changes to series canon – especially when it comes to Goku’s official origin story. Broly will be taking the revised origin story that Goku got in Dragon Ball Minus and establish it as official canon – including introducing Goku’s mother, Gine!

Trailers and promos for Dragon Ball Super: Broly have given use some early looks at what Gine’s design will be in the film. Today, we have more info about her character details, thanks to a new set of promos!

Gine:

VA : Naoko Watanabe

A Saiyan Living on Planet Vegeta.

Mother of Son Goku(Kakarot).

She has a Kind Personality which is Rare for Saiyans

The part about Gine having a “personality which is rare for Saiyans,” is a new thing for fans to mull over. Saiyans are typically known for being violent and aggressive beings, so to be a ‘rare personality’ within that order likely means some kind of departure from the norm. Given what we’re seeing in these character design images, it doesn’t look like Gine has the unruly disposition of your typical Saiyan: her smile and the hint of a bubbly personality to go along with it, seem to convey that Gine may be the rare altruistic and caring Saiyan.

If that’s the case, Gine’s personality in Dragon Ball Super: Broly will lead to two bigger matters of concern:

If Gine’s good nature is used as the explanation for why Goku was able to become a heroic figure, instead of the destructive force he was supposed to be. A new topic of conversation: namely, why was Gine ever in love with a fierce warrior like Bardock?

The second question is one we may have already gotten an answer to. The original Dragon Ball Z: Bardock anime movie, as well as the Dragon Ball Minus manga storyline, both showed Bardock making a major final stand against Freeza and his minions, in orbit over Planet Vegeta. That sequence has already been teased to also be happening in Dragon Ball Super: Broly, which would help connect the characters of bothofGoku’s parents to why he is one of the most heroic figures in the universe. Bardock had the courage to resist evil oppression and fight for the Saiyan race; Gine may have had the compassion and care to be more than a Saiyan brute. That revised parentage would make it indisputably clear why Goku is the man he is today – and the hero needed to not only stop Broly, but possibly show him a better way.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly will hit Japanese theaters in December, and is expected to arrive in the U.S. on January 16, 2019. Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. ET. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.