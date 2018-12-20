‘Dragon Ball’: Broly Joins ‘Gintama’ In New Sketch

Dragon Ball likes to do its own thing, but the iconic franchise isn’t above a team up now and then. With its first film making the rounds, Dragon Ball Super is looking to slip into anime fandoms across the board, and one illustrator decided to bring Broly into another shonen series for a spell.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like Gintoki and the Gintama gang are loving the sudden intrusion.

Over on Twitter, the artist behind several Dragon Ball spin-offs shared their own Gintama crossover. In fact, Dragongarowlee went above and beyond with his sketch, leaving Gintoki to suffer alone at the hands of one berserker Saiyan.

As you can see above, Gintoki looks as anxious as ever in this sketch, and he has good reason to be. The white-haired hero is seen charging forward as he flees, and Gintoki’s blurred limbs show how fast he’s moving. With a cloud of dust pluming behind him, Gintoki is looking to get out of dodge, but Broly is right behind him and ready to mess up those plans.

For those curious about this mash-up, Dragongarowlee did explain his reasoning for the Dragon Ball x Gintama crossover. It turns out the Japanese voice actor for Gintoki is in Dragon Ball Super: Broly, so the artist could not resist penning a tribute. After all, Tomokazu Sugita has a heralded career back his work in anime, and fans will want to listen closely to his performance as Remo in Dragon Ball’s next big film.

Of course, there are no plans in store for an actual mash-up between these titles, but it is possible. Shueisha is the publisher behind both Gintama and Dragon Ball, giving them some leeway when it comes to manga tie-ins. However, their chances of getting an anime crossover are real small; Toei Animation is the juggernaut overseeing Dragon Ball while Sunrise gives its attention to Gintama. So, for one, it seems the only mash-ups for Gintoki and Broly will be limited to paper and fan-art for the time being.

