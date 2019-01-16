‘Dragon Ball’ Star Praises Gogeta’s Canon Debut

Dragon Ball Super: Broly not only made major waves among fans early on when it confirmed it was bringing former non-canon foe Broly into the series officially, but had a late surprised when it confirmed that popular non-canon fusion Gogeta would be making his way as well.

It’s such a big deal that when ComicBook.com got to sit down with half of the voice of Gogeta, Christopher Sabat, we had to find out how he felt about such a popular character making his canon debut.

When asked about whether or not Gogeta’s official reveal before the film’s release had lessened its impact, Sabat mentioned that he was “disappointed because it is one of the better surprises in the film.” But that even knowing that Gogeta was going to appear in the film, fans are “still going to have this feeling of awe when [they] see it.”

As for the fact that this is Gogeta’s official canon debut, Sabat is “really happy this is the canon setting of Gogeta.” Given how each fusion has both voice actors speaking at the same time, Sabat and voice of Goku Sean Schemmel had worked very hard behind the scenes to get the balance between Goku and Vegeta’s voices just right.

Surprisingly, they have been developing how to voice Gogeta over the past year, “We’ve sort of been developing how these [fusion] characters over the year” with “[Schemmel bringing] his Goku down a bit, and I [making] Vegeta a bit higher.” With so much consideration put into not only how Gogeta will make his debut, but how he will be performed, fans should just sit back and be ready to enjoy watching Gogeta in action.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now out in theaters in Japan. Funimation will be bringing the film to the United States on January 16, and tickets for the film are now on sale. You can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review of the film here, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly is described as such:

“A planet destroyed, a powerful race reduced to nothing. After the devastation of Planet Vegeta, three Saiyans were scattered among the stars, destined for different fates. While two found a home on Earth, the third was raised with a burning desire for vengeance and developed an unbelievable power. And the time for revenge has come. Destinies collide in a battle that will shake the universe to its very core! Goku is back to training hard so he can face the most powerful foes the universes have to offer, and Vegeta is keeping up right beside him. But when they suddenly find themselves against an unknown Saiyan, they discover a terrible, destructive force. Locked into battle with the formidable Broly, Goku and Vegeta face their most dangerous opponent yet!”