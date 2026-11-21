Avatar: Seven Havens wrapped up its first season at the end of last month, leaving behind several burning questions. This is the first animation series of the franchise in 12 years, and there’s no doubt the wait was worth it. The latest installment earned praise from fans and critics for its exceptional worldbuilding and captivating characters. The series premiered in October and ended in the same month after releasing the episodes in batches. The story centers around twin Earthbender sisters, Pavi and Nisha, as they navigate a world where the Avatar is feared among the masses rather than being treated as a savior.

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The finale of Book 1 features Pavi heading off to the next Haven while Nisha decides to stay behind in Allora with Karthik. This helps the franchise set up the overarching journey for the upcoming seasons, which means fans are in for a new adventure. There are still a lot of things the story needs to resolve in the second season, but so far, there hasn’t been much information on the story. This is especially the case since the series hasn’t yet revealed a trailer or even a teaser. Regardless, here are three things we have to see in Avatar: Seven Havens Season 2.

3) Korra’s Fate Is Still a Mystery

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Since the story takes place 225 years after The Legend of Korra, it’s evident she is dead in Seven Havens, but the exact circumstances of her death haven’t been revealed yet. Since humanity blames Korra for the cataclysm, Avatars are now feared in the world because of the terrifying abilities they possess. The first season only began to scratch the surface of what led her to destroy the world with the cataclysm.

Less than a week ago, executive producer Sehaj Sethi took part in a Reddit AMA and answered all sorts of fan questions about the upcoming season. She also confirmed fans will learn more about Korra and everything that led her to cause the cataclysm. Korra has been one of the major characters in the franchise, which is all the more reason fans are curious to see the truth behind the tragedy.

2) Avatar: Seven Havens Season 2 Needs to Reunite Pavi and Nisha

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The first ends with the twin sisters being separated since they choose different paths for themselves. Unlike Pavi, who heads toward the Floating Isles to unlock her next Chakra, Nisha plans to help people while staying in the city. Their relationship fractured after the truth about their parents and Pavi’s injury came out, which is all the more reason why the show needs to reunite them so they can confront their guilt, trauma, and resentment with each other.

The finale suggests that the twins might be separated for a long time. However, with Sehaj Sethi confirming in an interview with IGN that there won’t be a time-skip, we can expect the sisters to be reunited sooner than expected. There were several fan theories regarding a time-skip, which Sehaj debunked not long after the finale. Of course, that doesn’t confirm the show will never have a time-skip, but at least we know nothing has been decided so far.

1) Nisha and Pavi Need to Accomplish Their Individual Goals

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Before their reunion could happen, the twin sisters need to deal with their emotional conflict on their own, all the while staying on the path they have decided to follow. Pavi is traveling to the Floating Isles to unlock her remaining chakra, especially since she saw a vision in the cosmic void after she unlocked her root chakra. On the other hand, Nisha aims to be recognized as the Avatar and change the public’s perception after the tragedy that took place 225 years ago.

She also needs to deal with her childhood trauma and guilt when her fear of being abandoned by her parents caused her to have a fear-driven outburst, accidentally killing them and causing Pavi to lose the lower part of her left leg. Unlike Pavi, Nisha’s chakras are open and surging with energy, which means her immediate challenge is controlling her raw power.

What are you most excited to see in Avatar: Seven Havens Season 2? What do you hope will happen next in the lives of Pavi and Nisha? Share your thoughts in the comments below!







