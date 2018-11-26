‘Dragon Ball Super’ Merchandise Reportedly Reveals Gogeta Redesign

Dragon Ball Super is so close to making a comeback, and fans are searching the Internet for every piece of info out there about the event. After all, Son Goku is weeks away from stepping out in Dragon Ball Super: Broly, and a recent post on social media has got fans buzzing about one fighter’s possible return.

So, you’ve been warned! There are potential spoilers for Dragon Ball Super: Broly below!

Over on Twitter, netizens started huddling together when a new image regarding Dragon Ball Super: Broly went live. A user known as Baggie Saiyan reportedly found a product image of an upcoming figure set based on the film, and the line up houses a very interesting figure.

As you can see above, there are six statues in the collection, but Gogeta is the one piquing interest. Not only does the hero’s appearance seemingly prove Gogeta will feature in the movie, but the reported collectible shows off the fusion’s new design.

For once, Gogeta can be seen in his base form, and his outfit has been given a colorful overhaul. His vest is colored yellow and black while his pants feature a blue highlight. Gogeta looks ripped as ever even in this low quality still, and his miniature design fits with the rest of the collection’s aesthetic.

For fans curious about the collection itself, it is the WFC Vol. 1 figurine pack for Dragon Ball Super. The merchandise was first announced earlier in the year, but fans were not given the full line up at the time. At first, only Goku and Broly were known to be part of the collection, but it seems Baggie Saiyan mayhave located an image of the line’s full roster. Now, it looks like Gogeta could be joining the gang alongside Freeza and Paragus. And, if that is really the case, then fans are going to have lots to talk about when it comes to Gogeta should his rumored return come through.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially releases in Japan this December, and Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th. You can read its synopsis below:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”