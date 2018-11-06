‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ This Is the Ultra Instinct Gogeta the Movie Needs

Dragon Ball Super’s first feature film, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is expected to deliver some major fan-service developments. One big development that’s been taking over the rumor mill lately is that Dragon Ball Super: Broly will include a climax that sees Goku and Vegeta fuse into their fusion dance form of Gogeta!

With Dragon Ball Super: Broly set after the events of the Dragon Ball Super anime, some fans have been speculating that DBS:B could actually see the debut of Ultra Instinct Gogeta, in order to match Broly’s Legendary Super Saiyan power. That’s just a fan wish — but if it does happen, we certainly hope it looks like this!

While this piece of art is undeniably stunning, it’s clearly different from the new animation aesthetic we’re getting with Dragon Ball Super: Broly. What it does do is capture the spirit of what a lot of fans want to see from Gogeta’s appearance in the movie; the Ultra Instinct upgrade would be new, and the attack he’s launching in the picture would definitely be a great finishing move against Broly — complete with image of the dragon appearing in the background. Hopefully, if the rumor and speculation is true, we’ll get to see Dragon Ball Super: Broly’s version of Gogeta sooner, before later.

Gogeta is just one of several popular Dragon Ball elements that is expected to be finally adapted into official canon via Dragon Ball Super: Broly. The fused warrior has only appeared in a Dragon Ball Z movie and the Dragon Ball GT anime, both of which are considered outside of official canon. Other elements of the mythos that Broly is expected to adapt into canon include the shared history of Planet Vegeta, Freeza and Beerus; Goku’s retconned origin story from Dragon Ball Minus; and of course, the origin and character of Broly himself. More and more, it’s looking like the movie’s secondary goal is basically cleaning up dangling threads of mythos, so that the series can move forward in much more streamlined fashion, afterward.

To be fair, jumping into Ultra Instinct Gogeta would skip over the character’s Super Saiyan Blue form — but really, we’ll take any version of him we can get.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly will hit Japanese theaters in December, and is expected to arrive in the U.S. around mid-January 2019. Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. ET. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete and available to stream on Funimation, VRV and Crunchyroll.