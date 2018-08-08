‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Teases Whether Goku Can Beat Broly

For most Dragon Ball fans, it is impossible to imagine Goku losing. The fighter is one of the most powerful to make an anime debut, and he’s kept up that kind of clout. However, it looks like Goku may not be heading for an assured win in his next big-screen outing.

After all, Goku is about to go up against an improved take on Broly, and Shueisha wants fans to know things are going to get bumpy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Not long ago, Dragon Ball Super: Broly got spotlighted by Saikyo Jump, and it had a few words to share about the film. The magazine’s latest issue housed a spread about the project, and the promo had the following to say about Goku’s bit in it.

The Saikyo Jump editorial office tells readers: “Frankly, the enemy Goku and co. are up against in this movie is the strongest. Those who trust Goku will win may lose confidence, so be careful.” They also ask: “Destructive power greater than a God of Destruction?!” https://t.co/E4uf2HatWA — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) August 3, 2018

“Frankly, the enemy Goku and co. are up against in this movie is the strongest. Those who trust Goku will win may lose confidence, so be careful,” Saikyo Jump writes (via Herms98).

Of course, audiences don’t have to think too hrad about the warning. Goku is familiar with tough battles, but it has been awhile since the guy faced off with Broly. It has been years since the Dragon Ball Z baddie has shown his face, and this outing marks his first canon appearance. Creator Akira Toriyama said he thought up a rebooted take on Broly for the canon, so there is no telling what his power levels are at these days.

In the past, Goku has had lots of trouble with Broly, so fans can expect the Saiyan to run into similar issues this time around. The trailer for Dragon Ball Super: Broly has shown Vegeta and Freeza hard-pressed in their battles with the raging Saiyan. Even Goku appears taken aback when Broly shows off his berserk — or legendary — transformation because of its overwhelming ki. So, if you think Goku’s victory is a for-sure thing, you might want to roll that assumption back a bit.

If you are interested in the anime series, Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings and Adult Swim on weeknights. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV and Crunchyroll.

Do you think Goku will really be able to take down Broly unassisted? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!