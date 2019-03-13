‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Chart Ranks Goku, Vegeta’s Forms

Dragon Ball Super: Broly opened up the series’ canon for the better, and it was an especially good showcase for each of the Super Saiyan forms Goku and Vegeta have accrued over the franchise.

A recent spread ranked the forms in terms of power, and while the results are what you would expect, it does make for a slick diagram.

Step to Step Power Transformations(Goku and Vegeta)and Gogeta Character Designs (From 2018-2019/December-January Booklet) pic.twitter.com/WBdJF2uMNE — GovetaXV🐉 (@GovetaXV) March 11, 2019

This magazine spread spotted by @GovetaXV on Twitter gives fans another look at each of Goku and Vegeta’s various forms. Going from their base form, to Super Saiyan, Super Saiyan God, and finally to Super Saiyan Blue, there’s an arrow going along the forms to indicate just how much of a power increase each of these forms brings Goku and Vegeta when in use.

There’s also a neat little graphic of their fusion form debuted in the film, Gogeta, that illustrates the bottom to the top of Gogeta’s power scale as well. At the bottom is the two Veku forms that resulted when Goku and Vegeta improperly did the Fusion Dance twice, and goes from Gogeta’s base form, to Super Saiyan, and Super Saiyan Blue.

The film brought more of a focus to how Goku and Vegeta shift through these forms, and gave more of a weight to each new transformation. It was almost as if we saw each form for the first time again. Fans will soon get their chance to see more of these forms when Dragon Ball Super: Broly releases on Blu-ray and DVD in the United States on April 16.

Opening in Japan last December, Funimation officially brought Dragon Ball Super: Broly to the United States on January 16, and the film has earned more that $100 million dollars worldwide.

You can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review of the film here. The film is described as such, “A planet destroyed, a powerful race reduced to nothing. After the devastation of Planet Vegeta, three Saiyans were scattered among the stars, destined for different fates. While two found a home on Earth, the third was raised with a burning desire for vengeance and developed an unbelievable power. And the time for revenge has come. Destinies collide in a battle that will shake the universe to its very core! Goku is back to training hard so he can face the most powerful foes the universes have to offer, and Vegeta is keeping up right beside him. But when they suddenly find themselves against an unknown Saiyan, they discover a terrible, destructive force. Locked into battle with the formidable Broly, Goku and Vegeta face their most dangerous opponent yet!”

