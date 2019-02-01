‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Fan Sizzle Reel Highlights Most Impactful Scenes

Dragon Ball Super: Broly has been the most well-received films in the franchise, both critically and commercially, and much of that is due to its impressively animated sequences that show off a much different side of the franchise than seen before.

One fan highlighted some of the lesser seen parts of the animation, the slick impact frames that add just a bit of flavor to the action scenes. You can check out the impressive sizzle reel of Dragon Ball Super: Broly‘s impact frames below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Warning! Strong advisory for flashing images!

Epilepsy/Seizure Warning!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! DBS Broly except it’s only the impact frames. pic.twitter.com/Ulpnthofok — Trent (@woodlandbuckle) January 29, 2019

@woodlandbuckle on Twitter shared the above sizzle reel that takes each of the impact frames in Dragon Ball Super: Broly and collects them into an awesome few seconds. The majority of them come from the film’s climactic battle between Full Power Broly and Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta, and you can quickly see flashes highlighting some of the biggest moments.

As the name suggests, an impact frame is generally used by animators to give a scene more impact. These things flash by almost instantly during scenes, not lasting longer than a second usually, and act as a way to emphasize how powerful one action is. In Dragon Ball Super: Broly, these impact frames were used to give extra oomph to things like punches, transformations, or beam attacks. These impact frames are sometimes ignored as they are literally blink and miss it, so this sizzle reel shows just how much extra effort was put into the film’s action scenes just to add a little more flavor.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now open in theaters worldwide, and has already gone on to have a bigger lifetime gross than Dragonball: Evolution. Funimation brought the film to the United States on January 16, and tickets for the film are now on sale. You can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review of the film here, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly is described as such:

“A planet destroyed, a powerful race reduced to nothing. After the devastation of Planet Vegeta, three Saiyans were scattered among the stars, destined for different fates. While two found a home on Earth, the third was raised with a burning desire for vengeance and developed an unbelievable power. And the time for revenge has come. Destinies collide in a battle that will shake the universe to its very core! Goku is back to training hard so he can face the most powerful foes the universes have to offer, and Vegeta is keeping up right beside him. But when they suddenly find themselves against an unknown Saiyan, they discover a terrible, destructive force. Locked into battle with the formidable Broly, Goku and Vegeta face their most dangerous opponent yet!”

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we react to the major Batman movie news that just dropped; talk wrestling with a WWE Royal Rumble recap; and defend geek culture from celebrity political pundit Bill Maher, after he took shots at Stan Lee’s legacy!