Does ‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Include Ultra Instinct?

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is in theaters in the U.S., and it would put things lightly to say it is doing well. With millions of dollars in the bank, the film has become the most lucrative Dragon Ball film yet, but there are some things fans have questions about still.

You know, such as things involving Ultra Instinct and whether it shows up. Now, ComicBook.com is breaking down the debate, and it is more controversial than you may expect.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So, be warned! There are spoilers for Dragon Ball Super: Broly below!

By the end of the new film, fans who were banking on an Ultra Instinct cameo will be a bit let down. The form is not used at all in the film as Goku and Vegeta stick to their Super Saiyan basics. Not even Kaio-Ken is used in the film, but it does seem the movie references the form after all.

In one scene, Goku is shown powering up into Super Saiyan Blue. The beautifully animated sequence sees the fighter summon all his ki, prompting his blonde Super Saiyan hair to flash. In one frame, fans can see his hair go silver-white as it does for Ultra Instinct, but it fades out before turning a bright teal.

The blink-and-miss-it moment has drawn out lots of talk online as fans questioned if Goku was really about to go Ultra Instinct. Many fans theorized the Saiyan was unable to reach the state as he wasn’t calm enough to make the form come forth. Still, others claimed the shot in question was a simple artistic choice by the animators who wanted Goku’s hair to flash silver.

Still, there is a bit of clarification about whether the form appeared or not. Not long ago, the Dragon Ball Super manga began its post-anime arc. The canon story is following Goku and Vegeta as they held the Galactic Patrol find a very dangerous prisoner, but it began with the duo talking about Ultra Instinct.

“What happened with you and Ultra Instinct,” Vegeta asks after the Broly movie’s arc passed.

“Nothing much,” Goku confirms. “Haven’t pulled it off since the tournament.”

And there you have it. From the mouth of Goku himself, the Saiyan says he hasn’t pulled off Ultra Instinct since he first brought it to life during the Tournament of Power. Now, the Saiyan will need to find a way to bring it up again, and there’s no telling how long that might take.

So, how would you like Ultra Instinct to grow moving forward? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now out in theaters in Japan and the U.S. You can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review of the film here. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.