‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Nominated for Japanese Academy Award

Dragon Ball Super: Broly has released to great box office success in Japan, and is currently going on to even bigger box office success worldwide, so it’s been an impressive run for the newest film in the franchise.

But now it’s been recognized in a different way, as its one of the five animated films nominated for Animation of the Year in the 42nd annual Japan Academy Prize Association awards (via ANN).

The animated films in this category were eligible as long as they released between December 2017 and December 2018. The five films nominated are as such:

Dragon Ball Super: Broly

Mirai

penguin highway

Detective Conan: Zero the Enforcer

Okko’s Inn

The Japan Academy Prizes are essentially a rough parallel to the Academy Awards in the United States. But instead of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, these awards are given by the The Nippon Academy-Sho Association. The official ceremony takes place on March 1 at the Grand Prince Hotel New Takanawa in Tokyo.

If Dragon Ball Super: Broly wins the award for Animation of the Year, it’ll join the prestigious line-up of other winners such as Night is Short, Walk On Girl, The Girl Who Leapt Through Time, Tekkonkinkreet, Ponyo, Summer Wars, The Secret World of Arrietty, From Up On Poppy Hill, Wolf Children, The Wind Rises, Stand By Me Doraemon, The Boy and The Beast, and In This Corner of the World.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now out in theaters in Japan. Funimation will be bringing the film to the United States on January 16, and tickets for the film are now on sale. You can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review of the film here, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly is described as such:

“A planet destroyed, a powerful race reduced to nothing. After the devastation of Planet Vegeta, three Saiyans were scattered among the stars, destined for different fates. While two found a home on Earth, the third was raised with a burning desire for vengeance and developed an unbelievable power. And the time for revenge has come. Destinies collide in a battle that will shake the universe to its very core! Goku is back to training hard so he can face the most powerful foes the universes have to offer, and Vegeta is keeping up right beside him. But when they suddenly find themselves against an unknown Saiyan, they discover a terrible, destructive force. Locked into battle with the formidable Broly, Goku and Vegeta face their most dangerous opponent yet!”

