‘Dragon Ball’: Here’s How Dwayne Johnson Could Look as Broly

Dragon Ball Super: Broly may have introduced a different look and personality for the fan-favorite foe Broly to the franchise officially, but the character’s original design still has its share of fans. Especially when it seems to translate into the real world well.

Inspired by a photo shared from the set of Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw, one artist imagined just what Dwayne Johnson could look like as a live-action Broly. You can check it out below.

Artist @samuel_cheve on shared the above interpretation to Instagram, and it’s incredible just how well Dwayne Johnson would fit into the world of Dragon Ball. One of the biggest criticisms of Broly’s original design in the franchise were that his massive muscles were too unrealistic compared to the body types of the other characters, but clearly Johnson is as close to that interpretation as any human could get. It’s even better considering the original photo has him fiercely standing over a crowd of opponents much like Broly would be.

If Johnson were to take on the role of Broly in a live-action Dragon Ball project, he most likely would prefer the newer interpretation of the character. With a body type that’s less cartoonish and with more of an emotional through line for the character, the new Broly has quickly gained momentum among fans. Like the original Broly’s debut appearance, fans are clamoring for more of the new Broly as soon as possible. As for a live-action one, Johnson certainly would get the attention of both fans and non-fans as he would most likely put his all into such a role.

Speaking of, directed by David Leitch, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw is officially slated to hit theaters on August 2. The spin-off of the ultra popular Fast & Furious franchise stars Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Idris Elba, Roman Reigns, Vanessa Kirby, Eiza González, and Eddie Marsan.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now open in theaters worldwide, and has already gone on to have a bigger lifetime gross than Dragonball: Evolution. Funimation brought the film to the United States on January 16, and tickets for the film are now on sale. You can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review of the film here. The film is described as such:

“A planet destroyed, a powerful race reduced to nothing. After the devastation of Planet Vegeta, three Saiyans were scattered among the stars, destined for different fates. While two found a home on Earth, the third was raised with a burning desire for vengeance and developed an unbelievable power. And the time for revenge has come. Destinies collide in a battle that will shake the universe to its very core! Goku is back to training hard so he can face the most powerful foes the universes have to offer, and Vegeta is keeping up right beside him. But when they suddenly find themselves against an unknown Saiyan, they discover a terrible, destructive force. Locked into battle with the formidable Broly, Goku and Vegeta face their most dangerous opponent yet!”

