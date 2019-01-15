‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Adds More IMAX Showings

Dragon Ball Super has tried to keep a low profile since its TV series ended last spring, but the series is ready to make a comeback. This weekend, Son Goku will hit up theaters with Dragon Ball Super: Broly, and it seems U.S. fans are getting a bigger treat than they thought.

After all, the film will hit up IMAX theaters for a one-night event, and a slew of new theaters were added.

Taking to Twitter, Funimation confirmed the news through Dragon Ball Super‘s official page.

Our friends at @imax have added showtimes & advance ticket links to make it even easier to find #DBSuperBroly IMAX screenings! GO GO GO 👉👉 //t.co/w504OkTMyl 👈👈 (Remember it’s only showing on IMAX screens for ONE day, January 16!) — Dragon Ball Super (@dragonballsuper) January 15, 2019

“Our friends at IMAX have added showtimes & advance ticket links to make it even easier to find #DBSuperBroly IMAX screenings,” the report reads.

“Remember it’s only showing on IMAX screens for ONE day, January 16!”

If you are wanting to check out the film in IMAX, you can find a participating theaters near you here. As said, Dragon Ball Super: Broly will screen in IMAX for one night only, but the film will have extended showings throughout the month.

For fans still unsure if the film is worth seeing in theaters, they just need to check out its reviews to make up their mind. Dragon Ball Super: Broly has been given rave reviews so far, and Vegeta’s English voice actor went so far as to say watching the film is almost orgasmic.

“By the time you get there, the whole audience is in this catatonic state of insanity. So much stuff is happening on the screen, it is almost — I feel like everyone is going to feel like they had sex when they leave the movie,” the actor told ComicBook.com during a recent interview.

“It’s overwhelming almost to the point it was a pretty daring move. I would never have made a movie that went that far. It is exhausting by the end.”

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out in Japan now. Funimation will bring the film to theaters in the United States on Wednesday. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.