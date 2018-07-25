Did You Catch This ‘Dragon Ball Z’ Nod in the ‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Trailer?

Dragon Ball Super‘s big movie will be bringing Broly into the series canon officially, and the first trailer for the film promised big battles, power struggles, and all kinds of damage fans expect from the movie-exclusive villain.

But hidden in the trailer are great shoutouts to the past as two scenes in the trailer compare to iconic moments in Dragon Ball Z.

yooooo pic.twitter.com/Szwa5I5AJq — V e v i o n (@Vevion) July 19, 2018

Twitter user @Vevion pointed out that one brief second reveals that Goku and Vegeta prepare to fight Broly for the first time by taking on the same fighting stances they had when they fought each other during the Saiyan saga. Seeing as how the new movie will have more ties to the past of the franchise than ever, it’s only appropriate to have such clear references to the franchise’s early days.

Speaking of early days, Twitter user @wanwanjoker found another great comparison. Though this one is less direct, it is a subtle shoutout to the Dragon Ball Z movie, Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan. When Super Saiyan Vegeta first fought Broly in that movie, he was quickly trounced and embarrassed, frankly.

Thankfully, Vegeta seems to be having a better time against him in the trailer. But he’s also far stronger now than he was during Dragon Ball Z too. Now there’s incentive to watch the film for old and new fans of Broly alike as Goku and Vegeta are at a stronger point than ever. Meaning that Broly just might have to strengthen up further to match.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is set to release this December in Japan and January in the United States. The film is described as such:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”

Dragon Ball Super: Broly will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and has been confirmed to feature a rebooted take on the famous raging Saiyan Broly.The first trailer for the upcoming film has been released and has received an overwhelming positive response as the first impression of the new Broly battling Goku, Vegeta, and Freeza just built an incredible amount of hype.

If you are interested in the anime series itself, Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.