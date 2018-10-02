‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Merchandise Confirms a Mystery Character’s Debut

Dragon Ball fans are trying hard to discern all the secret twists and reveals of the upcoming Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie, including the full range of franchise characters that might show up in the film. There have been some pretty big theories pointing to characters like Gogeta being featured in this Dragon ball Super movie – and there will be plenty of speculation about this latest tease of a “mystery character” that will make an appearance:

Upcoming DB figures include a character to be revealed in December. The UG figure will have two alternate color versions, and it’s said this character will be very active in the movie. The HG rare figure is described as a “warrior who faces off against Broly in the movie”. pic.twitter.com/tIXrLJXyVc — Todd Frankenship (@Herms98) September 29, 2018



“Upcoming DB figures include a character to be revealed in December. The UG figure will have two alternate color versions, and it’s said this character will be very active in the movie. The HG rare figure is described as a “warrior who faces off against Broly in the movie”.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Just to get it out of the way right up front: a lot of speculation has immediately turned toward the theory that this mystery “UG figure” will turn out to be Gogeta, and that this is yet another hint of what may turn out to be Dragon Ball Super: Broly‘s worst-kept secret.

Teases of this mystery character have been increasingly prevalent in the new promos for Dragon Ball Super: Broly, and with every new tease, there seems to be more and more consensus in the evidence, pointing to this all possibly being one main part of the marketing plan, to eventually reveal a new Gogeta design in later promos, with all the corresponding merch to follow.

Of course, if you want another scenario, some fans are taking the mystery character’s silhouette pretty literally, which has led to speculation that it could be anyone form Goku’s Dragon Ball Super rival Jiren, to the more comical assertion that it could be obscure characters like Lord Slug. Not to be deterred, the Gogeta hopefuls like to assert that the silhouette picture could be missing any kind of hair, in order to throw fans off. Since we already know the character will have two alternate colors, it would pretty much be a lock that it’s Gogeta, if we got to see the mystery character’s hairstyle, as well. The “two forms” would obviously be Gogeta in either base form or Super Saiyan form, and the fused character in some kind of power-up mode (either Super Saiyan Blue or Super Saiyan God Gogeta). Thankfully, the next big Dragon Ball Super: Broly trailer will probably end all this mystery and speculation, one way or the other.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly will hit Japanese theaters in December, and is expected to arrive in the U.S. around mid-January 2019. Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. ET. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete and available to stream on Funimation, VRV and Crunchyroll.