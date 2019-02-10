‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Shares Namek Saga Easter Egg

Dragon Ball Super: Broly not only brought in new versions of characters like Broly, Paragus, and Gogeta into the series’ official canon, but it featured many moments showing off new sides of old favorites like Freeza, who’s in a much different position following the Tournament of Power.

The film makes many references to the expanded Dragon Ball lore, and one particular Freeza moment was framed to be like how he explained there was only five minutes until Namek explodes during the Namek saga.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When Freeza was explaining why he wanted to gather the Dragon Balls, it was revealed that his new wish was to be five centimeters taller. This was a hilarious moment showing off a rarely seen vulnerable side of Freeza, but it also brought fans back to the Namek Saga. When he says he wants to grow “five centimeters” he holds his hand out much in the same way as he did when fighting Goku.

After striking Namek with a Death Ball, he stated there was likely only “five minutes” to Namek explodes, and holds his hand up with his fingers spread out. It’s one of the more memorable moments in all of the series, and this was a subtle way for the film to give the series a shout out. There’s a much more direct reference later on in the film, however.

As Broly began to struggle against Goku and Vegeta, Freeza wonders whether or not it’s the peak of Broly’s power. He then has a flashback to when Goku went Super Saiyan when Krillin died on Namek, and thus makes the connection that rage draws out the Super Saiyan transformation. It’s then he kills Paragus to bring about Broly’s Super Saiyan form, and the rest is history from there.

With Dragon Ball Super: Broly‘s plot tied into the origins of the main trio of Saiyans, callbacks to the Namek arc reveal just how integral Freeza is to each of these Saiyans’ biggest moments as well. Opening in Japan last December, Funimation officially brought Dragon Ball Super: Broly to the United States on January 16, and tickets are still on sale in some regions.

You can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review of the film here. The film is described as such, “A planet destroyed, a powerful race reduced to nothing. After the devastation of Planet Vegeta, three Saiyans were scattered among the stars, destined for different fates. While two found a home on Earth, the third was raised with a burning desire for vengeance and developed an unbelievable power. And the time for revenge has come. Destinies collide in a battle that will shake the universe to its very core! Goku is back to training hard so he can face the most powerful foes the universes have to offer, and Vegeta is keeping up right beside him. But when they suddenly find themselves against an unknown Saiyan, they discover a terrible, destructive force. Locked into battle with the formidable Broly, Goku and Vegeta face their most dangerous opponent yet!”

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the latest Shazam! rumors involving Superman, the Star Wars: Episode IX title and when we’re finally going to learn about it, the Avengers: Endgame official images and synopsis & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!