Dragon Ball Super Fans React to Broly’s New Dub Voice

When Dragon Ball Super‘s new version of Broly was confirmed to be one of the fighters joining the ever-expanding Dragon Ball FighterZ roster as part of the latest DLC release, one of the main questions fans had is whether or not Broly’s former English dub voice actor, Vic Mignogna, would be replaced following his very public exit from Funimation. Things have been kept under wraps ever since Broly was shown off, but a new demonstration of the English dub of Broly in Dragon Ball FighterZ revealed the new actor behind the role — Johnny Yong Bosch.

The clip of Bosch in action as Broly is short, and Bosch’s actual casting has yet to be officially confirmed by Funimation as of this writing, but it’s been enough for fans to celebrate Bosch entering the role. He’s got some pretty recognizeable screams, and they are on full display in the clip.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Read on to see what fans are saying about Broly’s new English dub voice, and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Broly DBS dans Dragon Ball FighterZ via https://t.co/Y1g7Sfzftx pic.twitter.com/kjpNwuJlmi — Dragon Ball Super (@DBSuperFrance) December 2, 2019

Bosch Just Added to His Long List of Greats…

To congratulate Johnny Yong Bosch on getting to voice Super Broly in DBFZ, I wanna show my favorite roles from the actor.



Johnny’s super talented and I always love hearing his voice in things. I know he’ll do great with the role. pic.twitter.com/4kA2rzK82o — 🌸Wing Wolf🌸 (@GirlyWolfPup) December 2, 2019

“I’M IN LOVE”

omg the goat himself aka johnny yong bosch voices the new broly for fighterz, what in the fuck IM IN LOVE pic.twitter.com/fi8uqnEulm — sleepy! 🎄 (@sleepytsun) December 2, 2019

“Ultimate Power Move”

JYB being Broly is thr ultimate power move, holy shit — Rob, The World’s Number 1 FireFighting Idiot (@BurgundyStriker) December 2, 2019

“LET’S GOOOOOOOOOOOOO”

JOHNNY YONG BOSCH IS THE NEW VOICE OF BROLY!?



LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO — Zenrotto (@Zenrotto) December 2, 2019

Anime Tested, Fan Approved

As a certified lover of Mr. Bosch I approve of him being the new Broly. — KZ 🗝 (@KZXcellent) December 2, 2019

More Broly Please!

I really hope Broly gets to have a more active role in Dragon Ball going forward. Having Johnny Yong Bosch voice him in the dub is going to be awesome. — 🔥ThatsBrad and his burning firefighter spirit🔥 (@ThatsBrad_TV) December 2, 2019

Unstoppable

Johnny Yong Bosch was already unstoppable, but now he voices Broly so he’s like for real unstoppable now. — MerryJake – Naoto Shirogane Padoru Ambassador (@JustMightyJake) December 2, 2019

Bosch Can Handle it!