‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Reveals New Artwork of Goku, Broly

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is an exciting upcoming film for many reasons, and fans can’t wait to see the new version of Broly fight against newly designed versions of Goku and Vegeta in the final film.

Fans in Japan will be able to do so a bit earlier as Goku and Broly are coming to Super Dragon Ball Heroes, and the new addition was celebrated with brand new art for Goku and Broly.

As spotted by Twitter user @DBReduxTDC, Base Broly and Arctic Goku will be available in Super Dragon Ball Heroes for a limited time before the film releases and fans got a fresh look at these characters from new angles. The art reveals a Base Form Broly mid-attack, which is different from the solemn look previously revealed for the character, and a new look at Goku’s fresh threads.

Goku and Vegeta’s updated arctic looks were one of the big draws of the first trailer for Dragon Ball Super: Broly, and it’s clear to see why here as Goku mid-Kamehameha looks amazing with his coat partly open and billowing around him. The upcoming film is teasing major battles, mysterious new characters, and new locations, so any hint as to what these fights will look like goes a long way.

Broly’s going to be one of Goku’s strongest opponents ever, so fans should expect to see way more than these two forms in the film itself. Dragon Ball Super: Broly is set to open in Japan this December. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16 as well. Dragon Ball Super: Brolyis described as such:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before.

The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”