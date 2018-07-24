‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ May Open the Door for More New Saiyan Characters

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is going to be a game-changing entry in the franchise canon – one that is expected to fill-in a lot of important backstory details of the Saiyan race. Those same revelations will set up the next era of Dragon Ball‘s story, and as the first Dragon Ball Super: Broly trailer has hinted, the film could be opening the door to more Saiyan characters being introduced.

The Broly trailer teases a storyline in which Broly and his father Paragus are somehow involved with Freeza’s army, before Broly unleashes a power that even Freeza cannot control. However, imagery from the film also hints that in this canonized story, Broly could escape the destruction of Planet Vegeta by being one of the many Saiyan babies launched out into the universe, with the goal of having them land on planets that they would then conquer for the Saiyan empire. It’s the original premise of how Goku arrived on Earth, and became its defender instead of a destroyer – but admittedly, the series has never really plumbed the idea to its full depths – until now.

Videos by ComicBook.com

By re-introducing the concept of the “lost children” of the Saiyan race, and revealing Broly to possibly be one of them, Dragon Ball Super has an easy premise that could become the story arc of the next canon series. One Goku and Vegeta learn there are still Saiyans of great power scattered around the universe, seeking them out for battle and/or recruitment would only be logical. After all, since meeting the Saiyans of Universe 6 and acting as their mentors, then seeing what happened to an isolated warrior like Broly, Goku and Vegeta could conceivably feel the responsibility to gather what’s left of their race in Universe 7 together, and lead them into a new era.

That “Saiyan Quest” would then leave room for any number of new Saiyan characters to be introduced into canon – whether its fan-favorites from non-canon material (Shallot or Canba from the Legends and Heroes video games), or new characters that we meet (like the Universe 6 Saiyans in DBS), it would be a welcome focus to have the series focus on its central characters again.

What do you think: are you hoping Dragon Ball Super: Broly will be the first of many new Saiyan characters debuting in canon? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

If you are interested in the anime series itself, Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.