‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Announces New Theatrical Run

If you thought Dragon Ball Super: Broly was done getting that box office cash – you were very wrong! It’s now been confirmed that DBS:B will be expanding its theatrical run into a new territory, as China has already started dropping marketing and promotional materials for the film’s release.

Check out the first Dragon Ball Super: Broly Chinese marketing materials below, along with the initial details of what we know (and more importantly, don’t know):

Dragon Ball Super Broly Movie for China Release has been Confirmed. Date not specific yet. Official Poster👇 pic.twitter.com/owCigEWbzy — GovetaXV🐉 (@GovetaXV) April 4, 2019

This isn’t just a nice little extra leg of Dragon Ball Super: Broly‘s run: the Chinese market is poised to be a major boost to the film’s overall box office haul. Dragon Ball is popular in the Asian territories, and the fact that the hype around Dragon Ball Super: Broly is, by now, so big that there will likely be major turnout by the Chinese fan base.

Broly has earned over $107 million at the worldwide box office, at the time of writing this. Broly got an additional theatrical expansion last month, when the film finally opened in India, where an eager fanbase had been waiting months to get their chance to see it. As stated, the hype in China will only be that much bigger given the it’s had to build. Broly scored $30M at the US box office, cracking the US movie top 5 on opening weekend – a rarity for an anime film. It is now the 3rd highest grossing anime film of all time in the US, and the 12th highest off all time, worldwide. Dragon Ball‘s breakout success as a gobal franchise is now official, as the movie also scored big openings in America, South America, the UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and the Netherlands.

Here’s the breakdown of the film from our official Comicbook.com review of Dragon Ball Super: Broly – which you watch in full in the video above:

“Dragon Ball Super: Broly might be the newest film to enter the franchise, but it refuses to rely on that clout to push any agenda. The movie is as power-hungry as King Vegeta, and its lofty ambitions easily make it one of the best films to ever hit Dragon Ball. On par with Fusion Rebornor even Battle of Gods, Dragon Ball Super: Broly will knock back any fan even if they aren’t up to date with the series, and it breathes new life into a franchise that has years more to go.”

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out now. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

