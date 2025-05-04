My Hero Academia Timeskip Gives All Might a Much Deserved Promotion

My Hero Academia has shared a new one-shot set after its time skip grand finale, and with it has given All Might a promotion he definitely deserves. My Hero Academia might be the story of how Izuku Midoriya and the rest of Class 1-A usher in a whole new era of heroes, but it’s also just as much of a story about how All Might had ended the previous era of heroism. Because while fans saw Deku grow into the hero he always believed he could be, fans also saw how All Might shifted over his role to being a mentor to that next generation.

One of the biggest shifts for All Might came after he used his final embers of One For All, and lost access to the power completely. It meant that for the first real time he’d be out of the action, and thus threw himself into his work with U.A. Academy and helped the students get ready for what’s next. So it only makes sense that after all these years, All Might’s time with the school has gone so well that he’s since become the Vice Principal of the academy.

All Might Gets a Big Promotion in My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia has released a special Ultra Age book on shelves in Japan complete with new information about the characters that weren’t revealed during the original run of the series, and series creator Kohei Horikoshi also included a special one-shot that takes place not only after the final chapter of the original series, but even after the special extra epilogue chapter released together with the final volume of the series. This fleshes out its ten year time skip even more, and now we’ve gotten a better glimpse at All Might’s future together with an also much older Eri.

She’s visiting Aizawa at U.A. Academy to drop off a thank you gift from Mandalay to thank him for looking after Kota at school, and fans get to see All Might one final time. It’s revealed that he’s since become the Vice Principal of the school, and he and the others look at a news report happening at the same time. It’s revealed that since Deku has returned to pro hero work after being gifted a suit of power armor from the rest of his former class, he’s reached the Number 4 rank on the charts. So All Might gets to see Deku soar one final time now that it’s all coming to an end.

It’s a Fitting Ending for All Might

My Hero Academia is just as much of All Might’s story as it is Deku’s, so this is a fitting ending for the former number one hero. He had passed on his power to Deku, and thus passed on the pressure of being a hero to save the world. While he fought in the final battle against All For One, All Might was meant to stand on the sidelines and watch as Deku fought to save everyone. But even without power, Deku inspired All Might to go Plus Ultra in a whole new kind of way and the two made one another better.

All Might’s struggle was with the fact that he needed to shift his mentality towards becoming a teacher despite the fact he was a hero that worked mainly on his own before. It was that conflict that made him change his ways, and it seems like it was such a success that it ultimately led him to having a much better position within the school overall a decade after it was all over.