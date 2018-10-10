‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Trailer Teases Paragus’ New Grudge

The latest trailer for Dragon Ball Super: Broly was all about backstory, specifically the historical connection between three Saiyan warriors: Goku, Vegeta, and Broly. However, a lot of Draogn Ball fans have been buzzing about a pivotal figure in this Dragon Ball Super movie storyline: .

In the latest trailer, it’s revealed that the course of Planet Vegeta’s destiny is forever changed the day that King Cold puts the Saiyan race under the thumb of his son, Freeza. When Freeza learns of the powers and potential that Saiyans possess, he chooses to eliminate the possible threat to his rule by wiping out Planet Vegeta entirely. King Vegeta decrees that the latest crop of Saiyan children be sent off-world to other planets (including Goku, Vegeta, and Broly), to ensure their race can survive, and prosper through conquer. However, Paragus is some kind of warrior of rank in King Vegeta’s court, and he clearly takes issue with the king’s plan to blast his son Broly into space. We see Paragus flee King Vegeta’s throne room, decreeing that he will train Broly to be a great warrior, in order to take revenge on those who have caused this dark twist in his son’s fate.

The first Dragon Ball Super: Broly trailer showed Paragus arriving on Earth in the Arctic region, where he’s met by Goku and Vegeta. It’s made pretty clear that Paragus has not forgotten his grudge against King Vegeta, as quickly orders Broly on the attack, and Broly quite clearly makes Vegeta his first target!

In this new canon version of Broly’s story, it’s clear that Broly and Paragus’ mission of mayhem across the universe will be tied directly to Goku and Vegeta. That’s very different than the more arbitrary connection that Broly and Paragus had to the Z-Fighters, in the original Dragon Ball Z: Broly movie. In that telling, Broly and Paragus were terrorizing the far side of the universe, in attempt to establish a new Planet Vegeta; that may still be true in Dragon Ball Super: Broly as well, but before establishing a new kingdom, Paragus will seemingly have a hit list of targets to take out – including King Vegeta’s son and Freeza.

What’s somewhat unclear is whether or not Paragus’ grudge extends to Goku, via the legacy of his father Bardock. Goku could be a target initially (as he was in the original Broly movie), or he could simply become one, after Broly learns of the challenge that Goku’s power represents. It’s also been hinted that Paragus’ story in Dragon Ball Super: Broly will be a tragic one, which may be a big clue in and of itself. Elements of the original movie still seem intact in this new telling: namely how Paragus may have tried to train Broly to be a great warrior, but couldn’t control his son’s Berserker Super Saiyan powers and fury. We can see that this DBSB version of Broly has the same kind of control collar that Paragus built for him in the original film – and presumably uses on his son again in this film. In the original film, Paragus eventually loses control of Broly, and his son ultimately turns on him and kills him in a violent rage – that exact same “tragedy” may be Paragus’ ending in Dragon Ball Super: Broly – or it could be Freeza that eliminates Paragus as a traitor in his midst, which would lead to those scenes of Broly’s power spiraling out of control.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly will hit Japanese theaters in December, and is expected to arrive in the U.S. around mid-January 2019. Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. ET. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete and available to stream on Funimation, VRV and Crunchyroll.