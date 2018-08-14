‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Shares Haunting Look At Paragus’ Palace

A new still from Dragon Ball Super: Broly shows a stunning depiction of Paragus’ palace on the “new” Planet Vegeta.

The image makes up a huge part of the story synopsis page on the official Dragon Ball 20th movie website. Just like its original depiction in Dragon Ball Z: Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan, the palace is a massive construction sitting on top of a precarious cliff. However, this version is even more splendid — gleaming in the light of an alien sun and supported by a breathtaking man-made pillar, which appears to have been drilled straight through the cliff.

The story synopsis for DBSB confirms that Goku and Vegeta will encounter Broly on Earth, but it says nothing of how the heroes will end up on the new Planet Vegeta. It also specifies that this is the first canonical meeting between Goku, Vegeta and Broly, which means that all three previous Broly movies will be completely disregarded in this story.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly, will apparently remix elements of all three existing Broly movies from the 1990s into one brand new story. This is series creator Akira Toriyama‘s first official run at the character, and in a note to fans posted online he explained that he wanted to honor the legacy made in the movies while adding his own twist to make it “more fascinating.”

For those unfamiliar, Dragon Ball Z: Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan, released in 1993, introduced the Saiyan juggernaut and his father, Paragus, as refugees of the Saiyan genocide. After years of hard work, Paragus claimed to have reconstructed their civilization on a new planet, and hoped that Vegeta would take over as ruler, helping to restore the Saiyan empire.

Instead, the heroes learned that Paragus had tricked them, leading them to a planet in the path of a massive comet. In order to escape, they would have to get through Broly, who grew in size and power level as his rage built.

“An imaginary town, for an imaginary prince,” Paragus taunted Vegeta in the original film. “Oh how your father would be laughing.”

In recent interviews with the official Dragon Ball website, producers claim that Dragon Ball Super: Broly is larger in scope than any of the previous films. It has been described as a “grand space opera,” and reportedly runs longer than the 90-minute time limit original placed on it.



Dragon Ball Super: Broly hits theaters in Japan on Dec. 14. It is expected to reach the U.S. sometime in January of 2019.