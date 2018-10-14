‘Dragon Ball Super’ Teases New Details About Broly’s Past

Dragon Ball Super‘s big movie excursion is exciting for a bevy of reasons, but fans are undoubtedly looking forward to the official debut of fan-favorite movie foe Broly in the series canon.

This new take on the character from original creator Akira Toriyama is enticing for sure, and new details about Broly’s past tease quite the lonely upbringing for this version.

According to this, Lemo and Cheelye are the first people Broly ever encounters besides his father. Seems they’re going for a strong “kid Goku growing up alone with Grandpa Gohan in the mountains” parallel for Broly’s backstory in this version. //t.co/2MjBhOBrkE — Todd Frankenship (@Herms98) October 4, 2018

In a magazine scan (as discovered by Twitter users @GovetaXV and @Herms98) highlighting new Freeza Force members (or old, depending on when they show up in the film) Lemo and Cheelye are the first beings that Broly meets other than his father. This makes a lot of sense as the new trailer for the film revealed a lonely upbringing for Broly, along with Vegeta, and Goku, who were off on other planets when Vegeta is destroyed.

The newest trailer for the film ties together Goku, Vegeta, and Broly’s origins more so than has ever been done in the series’ past, so this lonely existence for the character could make for a more enthralling foe. What makes matters more interesting is that Broly wears a collar that limits his powers if he goes out of control, which will definitely make the foe a much more pitiable presence than not.

This is a far cry from the previous Broly, who bears a grudge against Goku because his crying as too loud as a baby, and fans can rest a bit easier knowing the new version seems to be tweaking Broly in the right ways.

Fans will see more of the new Broly soon enough as Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially launches in Japan this December. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th as well, and fans of the English dub are just waiting to find out which theaters the film will release in. You can read its synopsis below:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”