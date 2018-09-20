This Poster Will Make You Want Gohan For ‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’

Dragon Ball Super: Broly has done a great job getting the Dragon Ball fandom hyped for this first Dragon Ball Super movie, promising that it will be one of the most epic piece of a fan-service content that the series has ever put out. However, in the midst of all that excitement, there’s been major notable absence from Dragon Ball Super: Broly‘s proceedings: namely, zero evidence that Gohan is in the film, at all.

Well, if Dragon Ball Super: Broly won’t bring Gohan to the fans, the fans are going to bring Gohan to Dragon Ball Super: Broly! Check out this epic Dragon Ball Super: Broly Gohan fan poster:

“I made Gohan DBS Broly poster for you Gohan fans out there.” — via Reddit

Note the sly level of shade the artitst throws into this pic, dressing Gohan in the keikogi of his “true father” Piccolo, rather than his absentee dad, Goku. It’s a stylistic change that already saw in the Dragon Ball Super manga, as Gohan wears Piccolo’s colors as his uniform for the Tournament of Power – as opposed to the anime, which saw Gohan don his father’s orange and blue colors.

The Dragon Ball Super manga has similarly made Gohan much more of a ToP badass than the anime did, giving the powerful half-Saiyan a major bout to fight against Universe 6’s fused female Saiyan warrior, Kefla. That fight was epic and brutal and ended with Gohan demonstrating a new level of base form power, which even outclasses Goku and Vegeta’s lower level Super Saiyan forms. With the anime failing to give Gohan anything close to that action and prestige, a lot of fans were hoping that Dragon Ball Super: Broly would be the course-correction for Gohan that the series arguably needs.

Alas, in reality Gohan is nowhere to be seen in any of Dragon Ball Super: Broly‘s promotional materials, which pretty much kills any chance of him being in the movie. It’s not like revealing him as part of the story would be a twist – not in a movie that could potentially reveal everything from a Super Saiyan 4 Broly to a Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta. It seems as though fans will have to move the goal posts of their expectations back further, to where the next Dragon Ball anime will hopefully give him his proper due.

Until then: fans will be keeping the fires burning for the Great Saiyaman!

