‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Novel Measures Broly’s Insane Power Level

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now in theaters (read our official review), and it is already carving out space for itself as the best movie in the entire Dragon Ball franchise. The biggest selling point of the film is no doubt the introduction of an canonized version of Broly, a character that has been one of the biggest icons in Dragon Ball for years.

With this new version of Broly will come new details about his backstory and powers, including that all-important question of where he fits in the overall Dragon Ball power rankings. Now, thanks to the official Dragon Ball Super: Broly tie-in novel, we have some idea of where Broly ranks in the Dragon Ball Super universe.

Excuse me, does the novel really add the phrase “single strongest”? pic.twitter.com/yVXL6Y5d3v — actqs (@kitlola1) December 18, 2018

As you can see above, the Dragon Ball Super: Broly novel may not drop an official number for Broly’s power level, but what it does instead is use dialogue to measure the Berserker Saiyan’s might against the rest of the fighters populating the Dragon Ball Super multiverse. Depending on the translation, it seems that Broly is referred to as being “the single strongest” being in the universe by Freeza – or it could be that the evil emperor states that he doesn’t think there ‘a being alive’ who could defeat Broly. Both versions hint at the same conclusion: Broly is the strongest warrior in the universe – certainly the strongest of the known Saiyans within Dragon Ball Super canon.

This is shouldn’t be all that surprising of a concept: since his inception, Broly has been the biggest powerhouse that Dragon Ball has introduced. The entire caveat of Broly’s story was that his status as the “Legendary Super Saiyan” meant limitless power, at th expense of control of that power. Broly’s wild nature led him to destroy part of the universe and kill his own father, Paragus, before Goku ultimately had to kill him, in order to stop him. In Dragon Ball Super: Broly the exact terminology of Broly’s power is different, as he now taps into an “Ultimate Super Saiyan” power for his limitless limit breaks. However, it’s clear that DBS is positioning Broly as king of the mountain for non-fused fighters – after all, Goku and Vegeta must fuse into Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta (their most powerful fused form) for the first time in canon, in order to stop Broly.

Of course, the argument over “Who’s Strongest?” won’t be done until Dragon Ball Super fans get that Broly vs. Jiren fight!

Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially releases in Japan this December, so fans will get to see more of Super Saiyan Blue Goku in action soon enough. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.