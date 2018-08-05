‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Promo Reveals Broly’s Stunning Power Level

Broly is officially coming into the Dragon Ball franchise canon with Dragon Ball Super: Broly, but Goku and Vegeta have fought tons of strong enemies since the two had their non-canon battle in Dragon Ball Z. So how strong is the new version of Broly?

According to new promo materials for the film in Shueisha’s Saikyo Jump, Broly is the strongest enemy Goku and Vegeta will ever have come across.

The Saikyo Jump editorial office tells readers: “Frankly, the enemy Goku and co. are up against in this movie is the strongest. Those who trust Goku will win may lose confidence, so be careful.” They also ask: “Destructive power greater than a God of Destruction?!” https://t.co/E4uf2HatWA — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) August 3, 2018

As translated by Todd Blankenship (Twitter user @Herms98) on Twitter, the newest promo in Shueisha’s Saikyo Jump magazine posits that “Frankly, the enemy Goku and co. are up against in this movie is the strongest” and warn fans to be careful since “[t]hose who trust Goku will win may lose confidence” at the sight of Broly. The most interesting bit from the promo is also the fact that the magazine questions whether or not Broly has more destructive power than a God of Destruction.

While this doesn’t place Broly as stronger than someone like Beerus yet, the fact that he’s being pushed as the strongest enemy yet does reflect the rest of the franchise as a whole. When Goku and Vegeta fought Broly in the non-canon Dragon Ball Z movie, Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan, they were both in Super Saiyan range. But it’s been a long time since then.

Broly’s “legendary” power was impressive back then, but in Dragon Ball Super Goku and Vegeta have fought literal Gods of Destruction and have reached heights even greater than Super Saiyan. In order for Broly to truly pose a threat, his power has to scale to match theirs.

While it’s too earlier to say that he will be stronger than say Jiren, God of Destruction mode Toppo, or any of the other fighters or gods introduced into the series, the fact that he just might be certainly makes the film far more enticing than he was before. If Toei Animation wants Broly to have the same presence as before, his power will have to change as well.

But at least it won’t be long before we find out just how strong Broly is as Dragon Ball Super: Broly is scheduled to open this December in Japan. Funimation will also be bringing the film to theaters in the United States in January as well.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is described as such:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”

If you’re looking to get your Dragon Ball Super fix right now, the anime series currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.