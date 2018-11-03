‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Promo Highlights Goten, Trunks

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is closer than ever to its official release in theaters in Japan, so the film is beginning to be featured in a ton of cross promotions. But one of the latest has gotten the attention of Goten and Trunks fans.

Promoting a special event for Japanese restaurant RingerHut, fans have noticed how prominently Goten and Trunks are being featured alongside heavy hitters like Goku, Vegeta, and Broly.

Videos by ComicBook.com

ICYMI, here’s more promo art featuring Goten and Trunks. As before with this theater promo poster, I’m assuming their experience with Metamoran fusion is the only reason why they’re semi-important in this movie. I doubt they’d be featured at all if they were just hanging around. pic.twitter.com/FUkXyGgeJK — Terez (@Terez27) October 27, 2018

The special promotion with RingerHut runs from November to January in Japan, and fans can get special Dragon Ball Super: Broly goods if they visit the restaurant chain a certain amount of times and buy certain goods. But the included promotional materials feature art with Goku, Broly, Whis, Beerus, Freeza, Piccolo, and surprisingly a new art for Goten and Trunks.

With as prominently as Goten and Trunks are featured in promo materials for the film, which doesn’t include major characters fans would suspect like Gohan, fans are wondering if this is another major clue of the return of the Gogeta fusion in the series.

Whether or not Goten and Trunks have any involvement with the fusion in the film, the fact that they are there has fans thinking that Goten and Trunks will either re-teach Goku and Vegeta the fusion dance, or at least explain some of their expertise using the technique.

Fans have been hoping Gogeta makes his official debut in the series canon along with Broly, and this could very well be another clue. Otherwise, why feature Goten and Trunks so prominently? They may have a connection with the character in the non-canon Broly films, but it is odd that they would be part of the initial promotional wave unless they had a key role.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially launches in Japan this December, and is currently scheduled to screen in Austrailia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom as well. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th, and fans are just waiting to find out which theaters the film will release in.

You can read its synopsis below:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”