‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Reportedly Dropping New Trailer Today

Dragon Ball Super is just a few days away from bringing out its first film’s debut. Come December, Son Goku will hit cinemas in Dragon Ball Super: Broly all over Japan, but a special premiere will bring him out early in a week’s time. So, if there were a time for the film to drop a final trailer, it would be right about now… and such a reel may drop soon.

Over on Twitter, fans began buzzing when a well-known anime sleuth teased netizens about a new Dragon Ball trailer. After sharing a few new stills from the anime’s film, Yonkou Productions went a step further by saying a “new trailer” is on the way.

As you might have guessed, the teaser got fans plenty hyped, and the rumor was bolstered recently by the franchise itself. Not long ago, the official Dragon Ball Super page on Twitter teased fans about a surprise that is coming their way.

Got something new for you to see…later today. 🔥 #DBSuperBroly — Dragon Ball Super (@dragonballsuper) November 7, 2018

“Got something new for you to see later today,” the account tweeted before adding the Dragon Ball Super: Broly hashtag.

Of course, Yonkou Productions has replied to the teaser with a poised told you so. Now, fans are keeping their eyes glued to Dragon Ball Super‘s social media channels for the reported trailer, and they’ve all got their fingers crossed.

Should this trailer drop as reported, it will be the third one shown for the upcoming film. The very first trailer for Dragon Ball Super: Broly dropped this summer at San Diego Comic-Con before a second went live at New York Comic Con last month. This third trailer would help usher in the film’s November 14 premiere in Japan, and fans have long suspected the film would get a final trailer before Dragon Ball Super: Broly went live in Japan. So, if Shenron is in the mood for it, he would grant lots of wishes by making the long-rumored trailer drop sooner than later today.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially launches in Japan this December, and is currently scheduled to screen in Austrailia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom as well. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th, and fans are just waiting to find out which theaters the film will release in.

You can read its synopsis here: “This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”