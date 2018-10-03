‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Reveals Runtime

It looks like Dragon Ball Super is ready to feed fans good. After its TV series came to an end in the spring, fans were left wondering when they would see its story resume, and it will this winter when Dragon Ball Super: Broly goes live. And, thanks to a new report, fans have learned how long this feature will run.

Recently, reports went live confirming a special premiere for Dragon Ball Super: Broly will take place in Japan soon. The film will go public on December 14th overseas, but a special screening will take place on November 14th for some lucky fans. Now, details about the upcoming event have gone public, and one note reveals the film’s runtime.

Over on Twitter, translator Herms98 relayed the details to fans. As it turns out, the release below clocks in the movie at 100 minutes. So, it seems the film will come in at 1 hour and 40 minutes.

“Scheduled screening time for DBS: Broly for its world premier at Nippon Budokan on November 14th: 100 minutes. Special guests to include Masako Nozawa, Ryo Horikawa, Ryusei Nakao, Bin Shimada, Katsuhisa Hoki, and Tatsuya Nagamine,” the translator explained.

For fans, this runtime is a hefty one. If you look at the latest Dragon Ball films, you will see this new one bats an average runtime. A few years back, Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection of ‘F’ ran for 1 hour and 34 minutes, and Battle of Gods came in at 1 hour and 45 minutes before that. Now, it looks like Dragon Ball Super: Broly will land at 1 hour and 40 minutes.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is set to officially launch in Japan this December. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th as well, and you can check out its synopsis below:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”