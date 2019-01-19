Some ‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Screenings Are Being Promoted With Fan Art

Dragon Ball Super: Broly has now officially released in the United States, thanks to Funimation, and fans are sharing reactions and photos from the highly anticipated event. One unexpected thing about the release? There appears to have been some fan art mistaken for official promotional posters by theaters.

A couple different fans shared some photos of themselves in the theater for a screening of Broly in front of a poster that didn’t look… quite right. And there’s a good reason: it’s absolutely a piece of fan art repurposed by the theater(s).

About to finally experience the majesty of Broly. Side note, has anybody else seen this poster? It looks a little… weird, right? pic.twitter.com/AUVmdrZgRI — Scott Frerichs 🏳️‍🌈 (@KaiserNeko) January 17, 2019

OH MY GOD HE’S SO GOD. DAMN. COOL. pic.twitter.com/iISvr9bngW — Nick Landis (@Lanipator) January 17, 2019

As pointed out by an eagle-eyed Twitter user, this poster was shared by artist tazior on Twitter in August 2018. It would appear that the theater posters crop out the artist’s small signature on the bottom right. You can check out their tweet here:

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is open in theaters worldwide. Funimation brought the film to the United States on January 16th, and tickets for the film are now on sale. You can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review of the film here, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly is described as follows in promotional material:

“A planet destroyed, a powerful race reduced to nothing. After the devastation of Planet Vegeta, three Saiyans were scattered among the stars, destined for different fates. While two found a home on Earth, the third was raised with a burning desire for vengeance and developed an unbelievable power. And the time for revenge has come. Destinies collide in a battle that will shake the universe to its very core! Goku is back to training hard so he can face the most powerful foes the universes have to offer, and Vegeta is keeping up right beside him. But when they suddenly find themselves against an unknown Saiyan, they discover a terrible, destructive force. Locked into battle with the formidable Broly, Goku and Vegeta face their most dangerous opponent yet!”